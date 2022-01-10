Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday launched the COVID-19 'Precaution dose' vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 years with co-morbidities at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru.

Following the launch, the chief minister said that 99 per cent eligible population has received the first dose of COVID vaccine and 82 per cent has received the second dose in the state.

"We are prepared with hospital and ICU beds to fight the pandemic," Bommai said.

The registration for 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 started on the Co-WIN platform on Saturday.

Union Health Ministry had earlier said that there is no requirement for new registration for the beneficiaries of precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose

The senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of precaution dose. (ANI)

