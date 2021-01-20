Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated Rozgar Utsav programme at Minto Hall, Bhopal to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan also felicitated selected youths and employers in the programme. He virtually interacted with one youth each from Dhar, Satna and Shivpuri districts, who have got employment.

CM Chouhan said, "During corona period, we had launched Rozgar Setu portal. So far, 1.44 lakh people have been employed in different sectors."

Chouhan further said that youth are becoming self-reliant through employment fairs organised in the state.

More than 35,600 employers and more than 7,40,000 migrant workers were brought on one platform through the Rozgar Setu (employment bridge) portal, Chief Minister Office (CMO) said.

Through Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Professional Examination Board, the process of filling up about 5,000 vacant posts in various departments was expedited, CMO added.

He said that under the Shram Siddhi Abhiyan, job cards were made available to a total of 32 lakh new workers and about 92 lakh workers were provided employment. This became the biggest employment campaign in the history of the state, CMO's release reads.

Local products of 52 districts of the state are being made vocal and global under one district one identification scheme, it said.

Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was also present at the event. (ANI)

