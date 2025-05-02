Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): After the Kedarnath Dham doors opened on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the occasion and later distributed bhandara among the devotees.

This year, a Mukhya Sevak Bhandara has been set up for the pilgrims at Kedarnath Dham.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Dhami stated that the Char Dham Yatra commenced on April 30, and two days after May 2, the doors of Lord Badrinath Dham will also open for devotees.

He emphasised that the government has managed to ensure a safe journey for the devotees and has made appropriate arrangements so that they don't face any problems.

"Char Dham Yatra has started on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on 30th April...Two days from today, the doors of Lord Badrinath Vishal will also open, and the yatra will start in full swing. We have tried to ensure that the journey of the devotees is safe and they do not face any kind of trouble during the journey, and for this, we have made appropriate arrangements", CM Dhami said.

A helicopter showered upon the devotees, and an Indian Army Band played devotional tunes for the pilgrims.

CM Dhami said that in the present time, there are many issues like separatism and terrorism. Dhami said that he prayed in the name of PM Narendra Modi, and that God will give him the power to fight against his enemies, and those involved in the Pahalgam incident will be brought to justice.

"Today, we have also done puja here in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, issues like terrorism and separatism, which are in front of us, Baba will give strength to our Prime Minister and the enemies, demons who did such an incident in Pahalgam will be finished", he added.

Meanwhile, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Thursday, accompanied by chants of 'Jai Baba Kedar' that echoed through the Kedar Valley. (ANI)

