New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami called on Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey in the national capital.

CM Dhami urged Union Minister to set up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the State at the earliest.

He also requested assistance for investment in electric vehicles and battery products in Uttarakhand, said the official reports. (ANI)

