Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday sent clear instructions to all District Magistrates against all those who have obtained ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter cards, Ayushman cards and other documents in the state in an illegal manner, and against individuals involved in making such cards, a release said.

Acting on directions, District Magistrates have cancelled ineligible ration cards.

So far, a total of 961 ineligible cards have been cancelled in the Pauri district, and 5307 ration cards have been cancelled in the Bageshwar district. 3,332 cards have been cancelled in Dehradun.

CM Dhami further stated that the identification of ration card holders was necessary in order to identify people eligible for the benefits of the ration scheme.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the verification campaign of Ration Card, Aadhar Card, Voter Card and Ayushman Card is being conducted intensively at the district level by all the District Magistrates.

Earlier in the day, the CM held a virtual meeting with the DMs to discuss the progress of development works and preparations to deal with any eventuality, given the alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued an orange alert for three days in the districts of Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, and Udham Singh Nagar.

In view of the alert issued by the IMD, the Dehradun district administration announced the closure of all schools up to Class 12 and Anganwadi centres on August 4, 2025.

According to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Alert Portal, Dehradun district is likely to experience intense rainfall activity from the evening or night of August 3.

The forecast warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. (ANI)

