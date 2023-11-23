Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi and prayed to the Baukh Nag Devta for the well-being of all the trapped workers, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

According to the official release, CM Dhami spoke to Gabbar Singh Negi and Saba Ahmed, among the workers trapped in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, to inquire about their well-being and also informed them about the rescue operation going on at a fast pace to get them out safely.

The statement mentioned that both the workers while speaking to CM Dhami, informed that all the other workers were healthy and safe.

CM Dhami said that he also informed the workers about Prime Minister Narendra Modi continuously taking information about the situation and monitoring the rescue operations.

The Uttarakhand CM further told the trapped workers that the rescue work is going on in the right direction and that soon all the workers would come out safely and be with their families.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Dhami over the phone and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12.

In a series of posts on X, CM Dhami said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi called today and took information about the ongoing rescue operation of the workers trapped at Silkyara tunnel, Uttarkashi."

"On this occasion, the Prime Minister was informed about the progress being made in the relief and rescue operations being conducted on a war footing in coordination with the central agencies, international experts and the state administration," CM Dhami added in his post.

Meanwhile, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said on Thursday morning that rescuers have drilled and considerably breached through the debris of the collapsed portion of the Sikyara tunnel to reach closer to the trapped workers.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttarkashi District Magistrate said that only a little more work is left for the completion of the rescue operation, which has been ongoing for the past 12 days.

Rescuers, using a US auger machine, resumed drilling on Tuesday and by late night on Wednesday, drilled through 45 metres out of the 60-metre stretch of debris that blocked the Sikyara side of the under-construction tunnel stretching from Silkyara to Barkot.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate said, "We have covered a majority of the distance and there is now only a little more work left. Our teams are continuously trying to overcome the technical problems that we are facing. We are taking advice from experts and skilled persons, some of whom are also called to the spot. It is not possible to say when will the rescue end but the work is continuously going on and it is being monitored by the state and the central government," he said.

Meanwhile, former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Bhaskar Khulbe who reached the Silkyara tunnel collapse site, said that the entire steel obstructing the free movement of the pipe inside has now been removed.

According to the state government official, the rescue operation is at the final stage as the trapped workers are likely to be pulled out today.

On November 12 a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed and debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside. The workers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion, which is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers. (ANI)

