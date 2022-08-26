Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will conduct an aerial survey of the rain-affected Dholpur and Karauli districts of the state on Friday.

He will also meet the rain-affected people at Rajkheda in Dholpur and Mandrayal in Karauli, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family Alleges Rape and Murder as Autopsy Shows Multiple Blunt Force Injuries, Goa Police Arrest Two; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Gehlot had conducted an aerial survey on Thursday in different areas of Bundi, Kota and Baran districts affected by heavy rains. He had directed officials to assess the damage caused to crops, animals and public and private property at the earliest.

There is a flood-like situation at many places in Kota division because of heavy rainfall, an increased inflow of water in rivers and opening of the gates of dams.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Death Case: BJP Leader and TikTok Star Was Taken to Goa on Pretext of Film Shoot, Claims Her Brother.

Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi districts have been affected the most due to the heavy rains.

Teams of Indian Air Force and State Disaster Relief Force have evacuated about 5,000 people to safer places.

The meteorological department has said there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the state during the next four-five days. Light to moderate rain is possible at isolated places only, it predicted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)