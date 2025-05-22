New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday directed officials to expedite the construction and upgradation of hospitals across Delhi and ensure that all government healthcare facilities meet the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

The chief minister chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of health schemes and infrastructure projects with senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Reaffirming the Delhi government's commitment to providing accessible, timely and quality healthcare to every citizen in the capital, Gupta reviewed the progress of various key initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the Vaya Vandana Health Scheme for senior citizens, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and infrastructure upgrades across hospitals, according to an official statement.

She said that over 2.95 lakh beneficiaries in Delhi have already been registered under the PMJAY, which entitles them to free medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh.

Additionally, 1.23 lakh senior citizens have been enrolled under the PM Vaya Vandana Yojana and efforts are underway to expedite the registration of remaining eligible individuals.

“Our objective is to ensure no one is deprived of proper treatment. A healthy Delhi is the foundation of a Viksit Delhi,” said Gupta, adding the government is working round the clock to speed up hospital construction and modernization of existing facilities.

She also emphasised that nearly 100 hospitals in Delhi are currently empanelled under the central health schemes and beneficiaries can also access treatment in empanelled hospitals across the country.

On the infrastructure front, the chief minister issued strict instructions to expedite all hospital projects and ensure that they meet the Indian Public Health Standards.

“Hospitals must be equipped with adequate staff, quality services, sanitation and essential medical equipments,” she said.

A major highlight of the meeting was the progress of the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs — health and wellness centres being established under the Ayushman Bharat Mission.

The Delhi government plans to build 1,139 such centres, with 15 centres in each of the capital's 70 assembly constituencies. So far, 968 sites have been identified and work is already underway at 70 locations.

“These centres will offer free primary healthcare services, health check-ups, essential medicines and health awareness campaigns,” said Gupta, directing the district magistrates and chief district medical officers to monitor progress and ensure timely completion.

