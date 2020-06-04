India News | CM Jaganmohan Reddy Has Betrayed Dalits, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): TDP President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday made a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, saying that the Chief Minister made countless promises to the Dalit community at the time of elections but, after coming to power, he has resorted to innumerable atrocities against the weaker sections of people.

"Naidu said that Jagan Reddy has totally ignored the Ambedkar Constitution but was implementing the faction-driven and chaotic Pulivendula Constitution to which the Dalit communities have fallen victims in the past one year," according to an official statement.

The TDP chief held an online conference with the Scheduled Caste leaders of the party this evening when he listed out "how CM Jagan has turned into a 'betrayer of Dalits' now contrary to his false image as a 'protector of the weaker sections' before elections."

According to the statement, the assignment lands of poor families were being forcibly taken away. "Theory houses were being demolished and their SC certificates were getting cancelled. Even the Ambedkar statue project was ignored," it added.

Naidu asserted that the Dalits have lost heavily including their overall social security despite the safeguards provided by the Constitution.

"The YCP government allocated Rs 15,000 crore and spent just Rs 6,322 crore of that under SC Sub-plan during 2019-'20 while the previous TDP regime spent Rs 11,228 crore during 2018-'19. Unfortunately, the YCP diverted even Sub-plan funds for Ammavadi and Vasathi Deevena with no development works taken up in SC colonies now," the statement highlighted.

Naidu called upon the weaker sections to become united and fight against the atrocities.

"The harassment of Dr Sudhakar exposed this Government's wicked and cruel side. Former MP Harsha Kumar was jailed for 48 days just for asking justice for victims of Godavari boat tragedy. Over 150 Dalit families were driven out of their homes in Palnadu with a political vengeance," it added. (ANI)

