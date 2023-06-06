New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): In a move aimed at boosting the night-time economy of Delhi, creating job opportunities, and ensuring the welfare of workers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted approval for 24x7 operations of another lot of 155 shops and commercial establishments across Delhi.

This decision comes as part of the government's ongoing efforts to promote a business environment in the capital city. A total of 523 shops have been granted permission to operate round-the-clock in the last two years.

This marks a significant departure from the previous trend, where only 269 establishments were allowed such exemptions in the 68 year long period spanning from 1954 to 2022.

Whereas, in the year 2022, 313 numbers of applications were approved. And in the year 2023 to date, 55 numbers of applications have already been approved. The file has now been sent to the Lt Governor for a decision on whether he would like to express a difference of opinion with the decision of the elected government.

Recognising the importance of creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, CM Arvind Kejriwal has taken proactive measures to encourage commercial activities and facilitate economic growth.

By approving the 24x7 operations for a new batch of commercial applicants, the Delhi government aims to generate more job opportunities, safeguard the interests of workers, and contribute to the overall development of the local economy.

This development is expected to have a positive impact on both businesses and consumers alike. The extended operational hours will also provide convenience to the residents of Delhi, who can now access essential goods and services round-the-clock.

To enable the same, the Delhi Government has granted applicants exemptions from Section 14, 15, 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. These three sections collectively put restrictions on hiring night-shift employees, and impose related rules upon opening & closing time periods and holidays for commercial establishments.

After CM's intervention, the Delhi Government has also completely digitised the application process, bringing an end to Inspector Raj. Now, traders will not need to go to government offices, their applications will be processed within 4 weeks of being submitted along with verification and onsite inspection.

This move comes in line with CM Arvind Kejriwal's mission to bring administrative reforms in Delhi, like the Faceless Services. Under this initiative, the government had completely digitised the transport department ending the need for physical RTOs in Delhi. Since then, the government has catered to lakhs of citizens providing them RTO services while sitting at home.

The decision to allow round-the-clock operations of these establishments comes as part of the government's commitment to promoting a vibrant business ecosystem and enhancing the ease of doing business in Delhi. Further, even in the case that an application fails to get requisite approval, the government duly gives the applicant the opportunity to rectify their shortcomings as per the set parameters and seek the approval again.

By eliminating such restrictions, businesses will have greater flexibility in meeting the needs and demands of their customers, fostering growth and innovation across various sectors. (ANI)

