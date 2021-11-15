Ranchi, Nov 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced a slew of schemes for development of the state abundant with mineral resources, while attacking the Centre for allegedly taking around 150 years to declare a day for according due respect to the rich culture and identity of the tribal people.

The central government recently announced that November 15, the birthday of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda, will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' from now on. Munda was born in 1875, about 150 years ago.

The state of Jharkhand was also carved out of Bihar on this day in 2000.

How can a state with its coal reserves illuminating India, its minerals augmenting the nation's atomic power and its resources fueling the industry of the country be on the lowest rungs of development, Soren, also the JMM working president, asked at the Foundation Day programme.

"The party to which I belong observes 365 days as either martyrdom days or birth anniversaries of those who fought for a separate Jharkhand. Each new year begins with remembering the martyrs," he said.

A number of tribal people who had assembled for a meeting convened in defiance of prohibitory orders were killed in police firing at Kharswan on January 1, 1948.

"But the tribal people are much behind in parameters of health, education, development and their lives are of struggle. It took the PM about 150 years to declare Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas," Soren said.

On the occasion of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a museum on Birsa Munda at Ranchi.

Soren announced the launch of a slew of schemes worth Rs 111 crore emphasising that the JMM-led ruling dispensation would no longer allow its Olympic gold winners to work as daily wage labourers, its talents to wither away, and promised to work for respectful livelihood for all.

Soren alleged that the previous governments of Jharkhand were not serious about the development of the state which was ruled mostly by the BJP in the past two decades.

"The state has diamond, gold, mica but the condition of people is deplorable," he said and resolved that the situation will change now as the present government has decided to accelerate development through various schemes.

Soren claimed that there was anarchy in appointments in the state and it was his administration that was making and amending rules to give jobs to people.

Soren handed over land endowment lease documents to Sukhram Munda and K Munda, descendants of Birsa Munda.

"We are sending children of tribal society abroad for higher education. Players are being given direct appointments. From today itself, the state government has decided to give the benefit of a pension scheme to all elderly people of Jharkhand," he said.

The CM launched 27 schemes including a universal pension plan and "Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar" (Your Rights - Your Government, Your Door) scheme, a programme aimed at ensuring the benefits of various government schemes reach beneficiaries.

He also laid foundation stone for 31 schemes and distributed symbolic appointment letters to eight of the 680 trained teachers for high schools. He said those who do not have ration cards will get them soon.

A sports scheme was launched to bring the youths in the Left-wing extremist affected areas to the mainstream.

The second phase of Phulo Jhano Aashirwad Yojana under which women selling 'handia' (rice beer) are being provided respectful means of livelihood was also launched. Soren said about 16,000 women have been linked to this scheme so far.

The CM also felicitated the state's Padmashri award winners and tribal teachers.

