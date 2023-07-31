Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): West Bengal leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's emotional tweet on the situation in Manipur a "politically mala fide tweet".

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Adhikari said, "It is a politically mala fide tweet." The Bengal Leader of Opposition also questioned the Chief Minister's inaction during the Panchayat poll elections which were reportedly marred with violence.

"The administration of CM Banerjee did not take any action to stop the violence during the Panchayat poll elections in the state," Suvendu Adhikari said.

The West Bengal Leader of Opposition further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10 years in government saying that his tenure did not see any "corruption charges."

"...PM Modi's govt will complete 10 years in a few months and there are no corruption charges. Under PM Modi's leadership the country has progressed and its financial status has also improved...," Adhikari said.

In an emotional tweet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned the sorry state of affairs in Manipur.

"My heart aches deeply upon hearing the heart-wrenching stories from Manipur. Human lives should never endure the agonies of hatred's cruel experiments," she tweeted.

Questioning the silence of the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said that the newly formed INDIA alliance of the opposition parties will "mend wounds and rekindle the flame of humanity".

"Yet, in the face of silence from those in power, let us find solace in knowing that INDIA will mend wounds and rekindle the flame of humanity," she wrote.

Urging the people of Manipur to embrace peace, Banerjee wrote, "I earnestly plead to Manipur's brave brothers and sisters to embrace peace for the sake of humanity. We stand beside you, offering unwavering support and compassion."

The 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) that returned to the national capital after assessing the situation in the strife-torn state, will meet at the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament on Monday to brief the situation of the northeastern state.

The MPs who were part of the delegation will brief floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A. alliance in the Parliament building at 9:30 am on Monday. (ANI)

