Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday advocated for launch of the 'Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh cricket league' to groom world-class cricketers from the grassroots level in the state.

Interacting with the office bearers of newly constituted Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) who called on him here, the chief minister emphasized that the league should organize matches at the village, block, district and state levels to identify and nurture cricketing talent.

This ambitious tournament should be modeled on the lines of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan', which is organized annually by the state government to provide a platform to budding sportsmen to exhibit their talent, he said.

Mann said that this league would also help uncover the hidden potential of cricketers across Punjab.

He noted that players from the state like Harbhajan Singh, who is now AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and others have already brought laurels to the nation with their outstanding performances in the field of cricket.

The chief minister asserted that many more such talented players could emerge from Punjab if provided with a robust platform to showcase their abilities.

Mann assured full support and cooperation to the newly elected PCA team in this endeavour.

Meanwhile, congratulating the newly elected team, Mann expressed confidence that it would elevate cricket in Punjab to new heights.

He announced the state government will construct international cricket stadiums in Jalandhar and Amritsar in addition to the existing one in Mullanpur.

Highlighting that captains of both the Indian men's and women's cricket teams hail from Punjab, the chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to making the state a leading one in sports by upgrading infrastructure and promoting athletic excellence.

The PCA office bearers, including president Amarjit Mehta, vice president Deepak Bali, secretary Kulwant Singh and others, assured him that the association would take every necessary step to further promote cricket in the state.

