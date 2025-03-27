New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an agitation against the Union government on March 29 over the issue of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) payments.

Stalin claimed that they had written a letter requesting funds to pay salaries and discussed it in Parliament and said despite their efforts, the government did not change their position.

The Tamil nadu Chief minster wrote on X, "We wrote a letter requesting funds to pay salaries to the poor and needy working under the 100-day work program; we met in person to insist; and we presented it in both houses of Parliament. "Even after all this, the Union government's heart of stone has not melted..!"

Stalin appealed to join hands against the Union government and raise voices against the alleged exploitation of the works by the BJP-led Union government.

"Let's unite the poor rural people who are affected and take the field at the union level on March 29! Let's shout loudly in the people's forum against the exploitation of labor by the union BJP government that is beating the stomachs of the poor and win their rights!", CM Stalin added.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs from Kerala, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a protest over the MNREGA issue outside the premises of Parliament on Tuesday.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had also joined the protest for a short period of time.

Congress MP KC Venugopal earlier said, "As per the provisions of the MGNRE Act, if the wages of the works have been delayed for more than 15 days, then there should be a provision of interest to be given to them. Unfortunately, MNREGA workers do not receive their salaries in all areas of Kerala. There is no concrete answer from the central minister on this. The central government is trying to finish this scheme."

MNREGA aims to provide at least 100 days of paid work each year to rural household. It was passed in September 2005 and implemented in February 2006. (ANI)

