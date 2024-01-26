Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday extended congratulations to all the four Padma Shri awardees from the state.

The four persons who have been selected for the Padma Shri Award- the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, includes Om Prakash Sharma and Bhagwati Lal Rajpurohit, residents of Ujjain district, Kaluram Bamaniya, a resident of Dewas and Satendra Singh Lohia, a resident of Bhind district.

CM Yadav said, "Bhagwati Lal Rajpurohit, Om Prakash Sharma, Satendra Singh Lohia and Kaluram Bamaniya have made Madhya Pradesh proud by performing excellent work in their respective fields. The people of the state are proud of the achievements of these personalities."

Notably, Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit is being honoured with Padma Shri award for his contribution in the field of literature and education. Omprakash Sharma is being honoured for preserving the Maach singing style and connecting Maach with theatre. Kaluram Bamnia has been selected in the field of the unique presentation of Kabir bhajan. Satendra Singh Lohia, is a specially abled Indian swimmer, is being honoured for his contribution in the field of swimming. Lohia also has many international records on his name.

The Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Republic Day eve, Thursday. For this year, the President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards, including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list also comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight honourees from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and nine Posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval. (ANI)

