Patna (Bihar) [India], September 11 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in a road accident near Bairiya Devi on NH-28 in Bihar's Motihari.

Five people died in the accident in Motihari earlier today.

The Chief Minister also directed the proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

"In Motihari, 5 people sadly died in a road accident near Bairiya Devi place on NH-28. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Directed to give ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh each to the deceased's next of kin as per the prescribed standard procedure. Also directed for proper treatment of the injured," Kumar tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

