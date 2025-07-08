New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to extend central support for the development of Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City, according to an official statement.

During the meeting with the Union Minister in Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister appealed to Piyush Goyal to immediately release Rs.596.61 crores approved by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) for the development of Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City.

According to the release, the CM also requested Piyush Goyal to provide financial assistance to develop infrastructure, mainly water supply, power supply network and other facilities which are required for the smart city.

The CM briefed the union minister about the importance of the Hyderabad-Warangal Corridor and requested sanction funds for Warangal Airport for the speedy completion of the works, as per the release.

According to the official statement, CM Revanth Reddy brought to the attention of the Union Minister that the feasibility study of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Industrial Corridor is under progress.

As the state government has already set up a dedicated Defence and Aerospace park with state-of-the-art infrastructure in Adibatla, the CM appealed to the Union Minister to sanction the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor as an Aero-Defence corridor.

According to the official statement, the CM apprised the union minister of the state government's proposal for the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks, which are ready for investment, and sought the centre's help for the approval of the new industrial development project.

State Government Advisor (Sports) AP Jitender Reddy, MPs- Dr Mallu Ravi, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, Coordinating Secretary for Central Schemes Dr. Gaurav Uppal and others participated in the meeting. (ANI)

