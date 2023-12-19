Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting with senior officials in the national capital on the issues related to bifurcation of assets of Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Bhavan between the two states, an official release said.

The officials concerned informed the CM that as per the AP Bifurcation Act, Telangana will get 8.245 acres of land in the AP/Telangana Bhavan in Delhi.

Reddy told the officials that a new building can be built in Telangana's share of area reflecting the state's culture and traditions.

Reddy, who left for Delhi this morning, will convey the party senior leadership on the resolutions passed by the Political Affairs Committee of the state units, party sources said.

Telangana Congress in its first PAC meeting on Monday passed a resolution requesting the AICC former president Sonia Gandhi to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the state.

