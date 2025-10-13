Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday emphasised focusing on maximum value addition of forest produce by increasing the number of Van Dhan Kendras across the state to create additional income opportunities for forest dwellers and empower them toward self-reliance.

While chairing a joint Collector-District Forest Officer (DFO) at the Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhavan), CM Sai mentioned how the number of registered tendu leaf collectors in the state has now crossed 1.2 million (12 lakh), which is a testament to the success of collective administrative efforts.

"You all deserve appreciation for this remarkable achievement," the Chief Minister remarked, according to an official statement.

The meeting witnessed detailed discussions on forest management, welfare of tendu leaf collectors, value addition of minor forest produce, eco-tourism, cultivation of medicinal plants, and diverse livelihood dimensions linked to forests, the statement added.

CM Sai further informed that the state's forest cover has now reached 46 per cent, reflecting an impressive growth of nearly two per cent. He credited this achievement to initiatives such as the CAMPA scheme and the innovative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in Mother's Name) campaign. The conference also directed district officers to ensure that tendu leaf collectors receive payments within 7 to 15 days, and that SMS notifications are sent directly to the collectors' mobile phones to maintain transparency.

"Around 1.56 million (15.6 lakh) collectors have already been digitised, and all payments are being made through bank transfers. The Chief Minister instructed officials to further accelerate the complete computerisation of the tendu leaf procurement process", according to the statement.

The conference also deliberated on the expansion of medicinal plant cultivation through promotional activities and suggested involving field staff from the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments for effective implementation.

The Chief Minister also said that minor forest produce (MFP) should be developed as a major source of livelihood in forest-dominated regions. The meeting held extensive discussions on promoting MFP-based startups and strengthening Van Dhan Kendras, aiming to give a new direction to the rural economy.

Special emphasis was laid on the marketing and branding of Chhattisgarh Herbal and Sanjeevani products. Instructions were issued to expand their sales networks in both rural and urban markets to create a strong market base for local products. The Chief Minister also directed that the process of organic certification for these products be expedited to enhance credibility and access to national and global markets.

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, also present at the meeting, said that effective results can be achieved if Collectors and Forest Officers work in close coordination. He added that special efforts are being made to promote eco-tourism in Bastar and Surguja divisions, and that a robust strategy is needed to link eco-tourism with livelihood generation.

The meeting also focused on promoting medicinal plant cultivation across the state. Directions were given to design a special plan for the purpose. Detailed discussions were held with the DFOs of Dhamtari, Mungeli, and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) districts regarding the expansion of medicinal plantations and community participation.

Officials noted that cultivating medicinal plants would not only enhance livelihoods but also preserve and promote traditional healing knowledge. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Medicinal Plants Board gave a detailed presentation on the opportunities available in this sector and its potential to increase household incomes in forest-dependent regions. (ANI)

