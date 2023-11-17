Nanjangud (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the restored historic Kademalamma temple and emphasized the importance of unity among all castes and religions, read an official statement.

In a ceremony held in Kalale village of Nanjangudu constituency, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Building a wall between people in the name of God and hating them is not acceptable to God."

He appreciated the harmonious coexistence of people from various religions and castes in Kalale village, emphasizing that the caste system is responsible for economic disparities.

"It is a great pleasure to inaugurate the Kademalamma temple. I have prayed to the goddess to shower her blessing on Kalale village. I know this town well. It is a model village where people belonging to all religions and castes live in harmony. The caste system is responsible for the rich-poor divide," he said.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the need for economic empowerment to reduce inequality among the poor of all castes and religions.

The CM said, "Inequality cannot be reduced unless the poor of all castes and religions are economically empowered. This is why our government has worked to empower people economically."

He remarked on the irony of the factthat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once criticized guarantee schemes, is now announcing guarantees. The Chief Minister assured that, regardless of jealousy from others, the government would continue its efforts to economically empower the people.

Discussing the significance of unity in society, Siddaramaiah stressed that a society without unity cannot survive. He emphasized the importance of love based on humanity rather than caste. The Chief Minister commended the historical harmony in Kalale village and noted the historic Laxmikanta temple fair held there.

"God does not accept worship done without a pure mind. Only good worship of the Lord is accepted. Only selfless worship will reach God. Human beings should love human beings on the basis of humanity. Love based on caste won't be called love for humanity," the CM said.

The Chief Minister assured to fulfill all the demands made by MLA Darshan Druvanarayan for the development of Kalale village and said, "May your blessings always be on Darshan Druvanarayan".

Mysore district in-charge minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, District MLAs Darshan Druvanarayan, Ravishankar, Anil Chikkamaadu, Harish Gowda, Dr. Thimmaiah, former MLAs Yatindra Siddaramaiah, Somasekhar, Kalale Kesavamurthy and many other leaders were present at the ceremony. (ANI)

