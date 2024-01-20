Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the latest range of products of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) in a ceremony held at the Vidhan Soudha on Saturday.

KSDL President and Heavy and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil also graced the occasion, marking a significant moment for the state-owned enterprise.

"KSDL has a record of 108 years for its various manufacturing products. This time, production increased by 25%. In two years, two thousand crores will be earned. KSDL production should also grow internationally. Dettol is used in all government offices. But instead of Dettol, Mysore sandal products should be used. From now on, including the CM office, this Mysore sandal product will be used in all government offices," Minister M. B. Patil said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commended the technological milestones at the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre campus inauguration and said that this occasion added yet another feather to the illustrious cap of the state.

"As we witness the launch of two important Boeing initiatives by our Prime Minister, this occasion adds yet another feather to the illustrious cap of Karnataka, a state that has consistently stood at the forefront of technological advancement in India," CM Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

He further said that Karnataka proudly holds the title of being the fourth largest technology cluster globally, ranking first in the India Innovation Index and leading in total exports among all Indian states.

"Our state is home to 400 of the Fortune 500 companies, excelling in R&D centres, renewable energy, and earning the well-deserved recognition as the Startup Capital of India. The abundance of a talented workforce and skilled manpower makes Karnataka the natural choice for technology and knowledge-driven industries," he added.

Karnataka CM said that the inauguration of the new Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center campus is a testament to our continued dedication to fostering an ecosystem that propels progress in the global aviation sector.

"I am particularly pleased that Boeing has chosen to establish this expansive facility near the International Airport, an emerging hub for numerous future developments, including aerospace and defence. Karnataka has proudly held the mantle of being the aerospace hub of the country, commanding over 65 percent of aerospace and defence exports," he added. (ANI)

