Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6 (ANI): Amid protests by sugarcane farmers demanding a fair price in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the central government sets the fixed-rate price.

Targeting the Centre for "playing tricks" with farmers, the Chief Minister said that he has called a meeting with farmer leaders on Friday at 1 pm.

Siddaramaiah said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informing him about the farmers' protest and their demand for a support price of Rs 3500.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, he said, "We discussed 19 issues in the Cabinet. Along with that, there was a long discussion about the sugarcane growers' protest in Belgaum. The fixed-rate price is set by the central government. The state only implements it. The central government is playing tricks with the farmers of our state. It is doing an injustice."

"Tomorrow, a discussion will be held with all the sugar factories in the state. We have called a meeting of farmer leaders tomorrow at 1 pm. I am writing to request permission to meet the Prime Minister tomorrow. If he gives permission, I will immediately go to the Prime Minister and inform him about the farmers' protest and their problems. The farmers have demanded a support price of Rs 3500," he added.

The Chief Minister informed that Karnataka Ministers HK Patil and MB Patil have talked to the famers, while officials have been directed to discuss sugarcane growers' problems.

He told reporters, "HK Patil and MB Patil have talked to the farmers. Our government is in favour of the farmers. We have considered their protest seriously. Satish Jarkiholi has sent the DC and SP to discuss the farmers' problems."

"Both Congress and the BJP are the owners of the sugar factory. BJP leaders are mostly the owners. I have called a meeting with the factory owners tomorrow. I have called a meeting with the farmers. 77 per cent of Gujarat has allowed the production and sale of ethanol, while we have only allowed 17 per cent," he added.

Earlier today, sugarcane growers in Belagavi protested and demanded a fair price.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BY Vijayendra said that farmers have been protesting in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bijapur and other districts. He insisted that the state government must fulfil their legitimate demands.

Warning that the state government was neglecting farmers, Vijayendra said that the BJP will have to fight on behalf of the farmers.

"Six million tonnes of sugarcane are being crushed, generating approximately 50-55 thousand crore rupees in revenue for the state government through taxes from molasses, ethanol and such products. Isn't it the duty of the state government? The government is not listening to the problems of farmers in distress. Farmers are questioning how much concern this Congress has for farmers and sugarcane growers," he said. (ANI)

