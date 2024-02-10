Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 (ANI): In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin urged to expedite the approval of Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Project.

"I would like to draw your kind attention to the inordinate delay in the approval for the Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) project and request you to expedite the process. The Phase-l of CMRL Project has been successfully implemented as a 50:50 joint venture between the Union Government and the Government of Tamil Nadu. Based on its success, we have approved Phase II under the same model, having three more corridors covering 119 km, at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore. The same was recommended to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), for approval during January 2019," M.K Stalin wrote in his letter to PM.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) and NITI Aayog have endorsed the eagerly anticipated Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project.

"With the recommendation of MOHUA and NITI Aayog, the funding approvals from JICA, ADB, AIIB and NDB have also been tied up. After this, the Hon'ble Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone for Phase II of the CMRL project on 21-11-2020. Our Government was eagerly awaiting the approval by the Union Government after the announcement for counter-part funding for the project was made in the Union Budget for 2021-2022 and upon the project being recommended by the Public Investment Board (PIB) on 17-08-2021 as a Central Sector Project under equity sharing model. But, unfortunately, there has not been any progress since then, despite this issue being pressed by me during my various meetings with you. I learn that the above proposal is awaiting the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for more than two years now," he added in his letter.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister expresses concerns over the delay in Central Government approval, impacting the timely execution of Phase II.

"In anticipation of the Union Government's approval, we have commenced the works for Phase-Il to ensure that the project is completed as per the timelines. We have been meeting the expenditure from state funds, due to the Union share being held up in the absence of CCEA approval. This has slowed down the pace of work and has also placed severe stress on state finances. This issue needs to be addressed immediately so that this dream project of the people of Chennai can be implemented within the targeted time," M.K Stalin in his letter to the PM.

"I, therefore, urge you to personally intervene in this matter and expedite the approval of the Phase-ll CMRL project under the 50:50 joint venture model, as was successfully done for Phase-I," the letter added. (ANI)

