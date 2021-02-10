Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned local-level administrative officials of stern action for ignoring people's complaints.

While directing officials to strengthen their feedback systems on people's complaint, the chief minister also sought to encourage people to directly approach them through the CM helpline number 1076 and lodge their complaints.

After chairing a high-level meeting aimed at setting up a system for quick redressal of people's grievances, Chief Minister Adityanath issued strict directions, stressing that tehsils and police stations of all districts should be sensitised enough to redress the woes of the poor.

“If not, the officers will be taken to task and the DMs and SPs of the concerned districts will be held liable for the lapse,” an official statement said, quoting the chief minister.

“Furthermore, if the complainant is not satisfied with the redressal, he or she may approach the CM helpline,” it added.

The CM helpline began functioning from February 13, 2018 and is manned by around 250 personnel who receive about 35,000 calls every day.

The complaints received on CM helpline number are forwarded to relevant departments, the statement said, adding a proper feedback system is in place to monitor the status of complaints with the instruction that the aggrieved person should be asked about his 'satisfaction level'.

Out of a total of 44.8 lakh complaints lodged on CM helpline, more than 35 lakh have so far been disposed of, the statement said.

The CM was of the view that if a large number of people come to lodge their grievances at the CM helpline, it clearly means that their woes are not being solved at local levels.

He asked his officials to be sensitive about complaint redressal mechanisms, the statement added.

