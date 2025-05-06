Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) results for Class 10th and Class 12th from CM residence office in Bhopal and hailed the toppers of the examination.

CM Yadav expressed pleasure that girl students outperformed boys in the state board exams and extended congratulations to them.

"Once again girls outshine boys in the High School and Higher Secondary board exams. I congratulate all the girl students. I am watching the merit list in which the number of girls is higher than that of boys. Overall passing percentage of girls is also greater. Women are our pride that is why we call them Ladli Laxmi and Ladli Behna," CM Yadav said.

Announcing the topper, the CM said, "Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli has topped the 10th examinations with a perfect score of 500/500. Similarly, Priyal Dwivedi from Satna has topped in 12th examinations (ScMaths group) in the state with a score of 492/500. I congratulate both the daughters."

The Chief Minister further said that 76.22 % regular students have passed the high school examination this year. The passing percentage has been significantly improved from last year. The passing percentage of regular students stood at 58.10 percent in 2024 while this year it took a leap of 18.12 percent.

Similarly, there is an improvement in the passing percentage of Higher Secondary examinations as well. Last year the passing percentage of regular students was recorded 64.49 percent and this year 74.48 percent regular students have passed the Higher Secondary exams, the CM said.

The CM emphasised that the High School and Higher Secondary examinations results of 2025 are the best results in the last 15 years.

Ahead of announcing the results, CM Yadav talked about the students, who failed to clear the exams and gave them strength that their opportunity did not end here. They would be given a second chance to appear in the exam according to the new education policy 2020. Additionally, those students seeking more improvement in their exams would also be given a second chance for the examination.

According to official data, the results of 8,04,768 regular students of High School were declared on Tuesday. Of these, 4,29,042 candidates passed with the first division, 1,82,172 candidates passed with the second division and 2200 candidates passed with the third division. Thus, a total of 6,13,414 candidates have passed the examination, whose result percentage is 76.22 %.

Among the regular candidates, girls outperformed boys as the passing percentage of boys stood at 73.21 % while, the pass percentage of girls was 79.27 %.

On the other hand, in the Higher Secondary Examination this year, the results of 6,01,951 regular candidates were declared. Among these, 3,18,743 students passed with First Division, 1,29,472 with Second Division, and 592 with Third Division. In total, 4,48,807 students passed the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 74.48%.

Girl students outshined boys in the Higher Secondary Examination as well as pass percentage of boys recorded 71.37% and girls at 77.55%.

The other toppers of Higher Secondary examinations in different streams include Ankur Yadav from Rewa, secures 489/500 marks in Humanities group, Rimjhim Karothiya from Gwalior who receives 491/500 marks in Commerce group, Hariom Sahu from Chhindwara gets 486/500 marks in Agriculture group, Yogyata Tank from Bhind scored 478/500 marks in Fine Arts and Home Science group and Gargi Agarwal from Damoh secured 484/500 marks in Biology group. (ANI)

