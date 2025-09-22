Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his day by serving the people before offering prayers to Maa Shakti and held Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple where he met people, heard their concerns, and instructed officials to ensure swift and effective solutions, an official statement said.

He emphasised that every needy individual must receive the full benefits of government welfare schemes.

During the Janata Darshan, held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, the Chief Minister interacted with around 250 people, many of them women. Moving from chair to chair, he patiently listened to each grievance and assured citizens that their issues would be resolved in a timely, transparent, and satisfactory manner.

One woman raised the issue of not having a ration card. The Chief Minister immediately instructed officials to handle such matters with sensitivity, ensuring that eligible beneficiaries are provided ration cards and pension benefits without delay.

Addressing complaints of land grabbing, CM Yogi directed strict legal action, stressing that the land of the poor must be protected from encroachment". He also ordered effective coordination between the Revenue and Police departments to resolve such disputes.

Responding to requests for medical assistance, the Chief Minister assured people that no treatment would be stalled due to a lack of funds. He directed officials to prepare cost estimates on a priority basis and submit them promptly, assuring the people that the government would provide the required financial support.

Reiterating his commitment to public service, CM Yogi urged officials to always prioritise public welfare and act promptly for the relief of every affected citizen. (ANI)

