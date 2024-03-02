Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the increasing use of technology in government work is bringing about rapid changes in the lives of common people. He added that Ramrajya is all about good governance, ensuring every citizen's access to welfare schemes without discrimination.

The Chief Minister made these remarks at a programme organized by the Food and Civil Supply Department and Rural Development Department at Lok Bhavan.

He inaugurated 1100 Annapurna Bhawans and launched Electronic Weighing Scale-linked e-POS machines at 79,000 fair price shops across the state on the occasion.

He said, "Reforms in every aspect of life, aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision, have not only increased transparency, but are also contributing towards ending corruption."

The Chief Minister mentioned that with continuous efforts of public representatives, the government has been successful in providing food grain to every poor person.

"Before 2014, those in need did not receive ration. They had ration cards in their names, but the ration would be distributed elsewhere. In fact, before 2017, there were deaths due to hunger in several districts of the state", he stated.

He said that technology such as e-POS machines and Electronic Weighing machines has led to extensive reforms in the distribution of rations.

"However, we have now started using technology such as e-POS machines and Electronic Weighing machines. This has led to extensive reforms in the distribution of rations. Reforms carried out by the Food and Civil Supply Department, around 80,000 ration quota shops in the state are benefiting approximately 15 crore beneficiaries," Yogi added.

Referring to the technology-based food distribution system, CM Yogi said that it has not only solved the problem of hunger but has also ended corruption in the system.

"Earlier, once the ration left the FCI warehouses, it would disappear midway. But now it is being monitored from Lucknow itself to ensure that the ration actually reaches the allocated quota shop. This change is in line with the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Development for All). This is Modi ji's mantra which is visible at the ground level", he asserted.

CM Yogi said that before 2014, such a scenario was impossible. Getting ration to the poor was a distant dream, and these kinds of improvements were unimaginable, he remarked.

Speaking of the 1100 Annapurna Bhawans, he said that they have now become permanent structures for the ration quota. Even if the shopkeeper changes, the ration shops will remain the same. Apart from ration, these Annapurna Bhawans will provide other facilities as well, including affordable generic medicines and other essential household items.

He said that warehouses for ration will also be present here. Additionally, there will be a Common Service Center where services like birth certificates, death certificates, income certificates, and caste certificates can be obtained. Currently, the initiative is starting with 1100 shops, and soon this arrangement will be extended to the 80,000 ration quota shops across the state.

"When the government is sensitive, it opens the doors to the people's safety and prosperity. The double-engine government is working at double speed because its sole aim is to develop, provide a secure environment, and bring prosperity. We are committed to advancing the work of poverty alleviation without any discrimination," CM Yogi added.

Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi mentioned that due to lack of vision in earlier governments, ponds were dug once, then filled, and later dug again under MGNREGA. However, today, new construction projects are underway, and Annapurna Bhawans are being constructed. This not only provides employment but also facilities for the people.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the government is soon going to take some more significant steps. The work of Aadhaar seeding of every ration card is underway. Family IDs for every individual are being prepared, which will determine the facilities received by each family member, making it easy to identify and allocate services.

He also said that soon, the people of Uttar Pradesh won't have to visit tehsils to check their revenue documents as all their documents will be available in one place. This facility will be integrated with the inheritance process, and through technology, the perennial problem of metering will also be permanently resolved.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi handed over symbolic keys of Annapurna Bhawans to 10 fair price vendors of the state. Among them were Jaglal from Lucknow, Ashok Kumar and Dhirendra Vikram from Rae Bareli, Rekha Devi and Puspha Devi from Barabanki, Lokai Prasad and Malti Devi from Unnao, Anjani Kumar and Jitendra from Hardoi, and Mohammad Niyaz Khan from Sitapur. Additionally, on this occasion, the Chief Minister also provided ration kits to the beneficiaries.

During the program, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Satish Chandra Sharma, State Minister for Rural Development Vijay Laxmi Gautam, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary for Food and Civil Supplies Alok Kumar, along with other departmental officers from 1100 Annapurna Bhawans of the state were present. Public representatives were present through virtual medium. (ANI)

