Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took cognisance of the tragic train accident that occurred at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district and directed officials to ensure immediate relief and proper treatment for the injured.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, the Chief Minister termed the incident unfortunate and instructed officials to provide all possible assistance to the affected.

According to an official statement, CM Yogi directed senior officers to rush to the spot and expedite the ongoing relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister instructed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to reach the spot and expedite relief work. The Chief Minister directed that the injured receive proper treatment, as per an official release.

The tragic accident, which claimed the lives of at least four people, took place around 9:30 am on Wednesday at Chunar Railway Station. Preliminary reports suggest that the passengers got down from the train on the wrong side of the platform and attempted to cross the main line, despite a Foot Over Bridge being present.

The Indian Railways reported, "Train no 13309, Chopan - Prayagraj Express, arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 in Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers got off on the wrong side and were trespassing on the main line, while the Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311, Netaji Express, was through from the main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311, Netaji Express at Chunar Main."

Further details of the accident are yet to be revealed. (ANI)

