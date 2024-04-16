Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the successful candidates of the UPSC Exam following the announcement of the results on Tuesday.

Taking to his official 'X' handle, CM Yogi expressed confidence that all these candidates will contribute to the building of a 'Developed India' with unwavering commitment to 'Nation First' and dedicated service.

"I extend heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates selected in the prestigious Civil Services Exam-2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Best wishes to all of you for your golden future!," he posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Service exams and said those who could not clear should remember that this isn't the end of their journey, adding that there are chances ahead to succeed in the exams.

"I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication has paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them," PM Modi posted X.

PM Modi also offered some words of encouragement to the candidates who did not clear the UPSC Civil Services exam.

"I want to tell those who didn't achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination- setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best," he added.

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023.

The written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 was held by the UPSC in September 2023 and the interviews for the Personality Test were held in January-April 2024.

Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third.

Others in top 10 include - P K Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). In recent years, women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in securing top positions in the UPSC examinations. (ANI)

