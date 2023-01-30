Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the Under-19 Indian Women Cricket Team for winning the inaugural edition of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup by beating England in the final.

Lauding the young players on their victory, the CM said, "Jai Ho! The daughters of the nation won the historic ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup today. Hearty congratulations to the entire team!"

He further said, "This historic win achieved by the unwavering dedication and hard work of the team is an inspiration for the talents of the country and the world."

It is notable that CM Yogi Adityanath has been making dedicated efforts to foster sports culture in the state. Recently, on January 26, Yogi honoured the sportspersons who made the country proud. Due to the efforts of the government, the daughters of the state are representing the country in various sports competitions. Many players from UP including Archana Devi were also a part of the women's team that won the World Cup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning Sunday's first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winners on Sunday, after a comprehensive, seven-wicket victory over England in Potchefstroom.

"They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," tweets PM Modi.

It was another clinical display with the ball that held the key to India's march to victory, with Titas Sadhu setting the pace, with the spinners delivering another telling performance when it mattered.

Supplementing the fine bowling was outstanding fielding. The dismissal of England's captain, Grace Scrivens, epitomised the sheer determination in the Indian ranks. The left-hander hit Archana towards long-off, where Gongadi Trisha sprinted in, then leapt forward to take an excellent, tumbling catch.

It was the key wicket, in many ways, and the celebrations from India confirmed as much. Scrivens would go on to scoop the Player of the Tournament award, but she would have given all of that up for a better English display with the bat.

Shafali Verma won the toss and elected to bowl, and Sadhu struck again in the first over. She hurried one onto Liberty Heap, who could only loop her attempted pull straight up and back to a gleeful Sadhu.

Her figures of two for 6 in four overs deservedly earned her the Player of the Match award with just the start that India craved. She was backed up well by Archana (two for 17) and the irrepressible Parshavi Chopra, who snared two for 13 to close out a terrific tournament offering.

There were also wickets apiece for Mannat Kashyap, Verma and Sonam Yadav, as England tumbled to 22 for four and then eventually 68 all out in 17.1 overs. After a tournament of free-scoring, only Ryana Macdonald-Gay (19 off 24 balls), Niamh Holland (10) and Sophia Smale (11) could reach double figures.

England's hopes for more heroics with the ball were raised when they removed Verma (15) and Shweta Sehrawat (5) inside the first four overs. Verma hit a four and a six as she tried to put the heat on England early before she top-edged Hannah Baker to short fine-leg.

Soumya Tiwari and Trisha were having none of it. Tiwari smacked three fours in her 24 not out from 37 balls, while Trisha became more fluent as the target came into sight. Her 29-ball stay was ended on 24, bowled by Alexa Stonehouse as she tried to finish it off in style. (ANI)

