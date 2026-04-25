Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid floral tribute to former CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his 107th birth anniversary, calling him an "important pillar of Indian politics."

Speaking to reporters, CM Yogi recalled his contribution to the freedom movement and hailed his vision for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

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UP CM said, "Today is the birth anniversary of former UP CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. On this occasion, I pay my humble tribute to him, honouring his memory on behalf of the UP government. Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was an important pillar of Indian politics. He was even imprisoned by the then-British government as he participated in the Quit India Movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi."

"In the first general elections after independence, in 1952, he became a member of the UP Legislative Assembly for the first time. He also rendered commendable services at the Centre. He had his own vision for the development of UP, and we can feel it coming to fruition," CM Yogi added.

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Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid tribute to the late Bahuguna and recalled his efforts in creating a transparent and corruption-free political system.

CM Dhami told reporters in Dehradun, "Today is a big day in Indian politics and in Indian history. Born into a humble family today, the late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna held numerous positions in the Indian government, including as UP CM. His life is an inspiration for all of us. It's his 107th birth anniversary. I salute him on behalf of all the people of the state. He worked with transparency and integrity, freeing people from corruption and creating a system that was very comfortable with the people."

"He faced numerous challenges many times, but he never bowed down to them, always standing firm. Following in his footsteps, we are working tirelessly for the state. Because of his popularity, many institutions and universities in our state are now named after him. We will continue to work in that direction, inspired by him and his life," the Uttarakhand CM added.

Born on April 25, 1919, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was a Congress leader and served as CM of Uttar Pradesh from 1973 to 1975. Later, he joined Bharatiya Lok Dal. (ANI)

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