Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday and held Janata Darshan at the temple premises.

During his visit, CM Yogi addressed the public's grievances and reviewed their issues. CM Yogi also interacted with children and fed birds at the temple.

On Tuesday, CM Yogi inaugurated 'Poshan Pakhwada 2025' in Gorakhpur. In his speech, CM Yogi said, "Today Gorakhpur has transformed. Anyone who visits here goes back overwhelmed. Now, there is a new Uttar Pradesh of New India, and with it, a new Gorakhpur. There are good roads here, and a good drainage system has been built. New development programs are moving forward. AIIMS Gorakhpur has become a major centre for treatment in eastern Uttar Pradesh."

CM Yogi also highlighted that new infrastructural projects are progressing rapidly.

Launching a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, CM Yogi accused them of divisive politics and supporting Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, speaking at an event in UP's Deoria district, CM Yogi condemned SP leaders for their comments, which he said undermine national unity and shield Pakistan by deflecting blame for the attack.

He mentioned an SP leader's refusal to visit the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident killed in the attack, stating that the leader claimed Dwivedi was not a member of the party.

"You have seen that after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, it is hard to understand whether the statements are from an SP leader or a Pakistani spokesperson... When a reporter asked an SP leader why he hadn't gone to pay respects to the victim, Shubham Dwivedi, he said he wasn't a member of the party," the CM remarked.

"The country has come together to condemn the attack, but these SP leaders have made such remarks," he added. (ANI)

