Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the works of Ayodhya Vision 2047 to develop the holy city as a world-class tourist destination.

According to an official statement, 260 projects of 35 departments worth Rs 30,000 crore are currently underway. On the basis of these plans, to make Ayodhya a world-class city, all the departments were instructed to work keeping quality and punctuality on priorities.

The Chief Minister directed overall development in the form of clean, accessible, modern, efficient and cultural Ayodhya. Point-wise review of the departments of Public Works, Housing Development, Medical, Energy, Culture, Tourism, Revenue, Police, Urban Development, Planning, Irrigation, Airport Authority, Transport, among others was done by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also said that the Public Works Department should immediately solve the problems related to the construction of roads and overbridges.

CM Yogi said that there are three main roads connecting the main temple of Ayodhya, including Rampath from Sahadatganj to Nayaghat, Bhakti Path from Ayodhya Main Road to Janmabhoomi and Janmabhoomi Path from Sugriva Fort to Ramjanmabhoomi. The officers need to expedite the pace of works for which funds have been received from the government.

The Chief Minister said that the whole country is looking towards Ayodhya. "Authorities concerned must ensure that no vehicle parking place should be developed inside the city and that the Transport Department and the Municipal Corporation should take timely action to develop an interstate bus stand outside," he said. (ANI)

