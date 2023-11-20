Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): As several BJP leaders are making efforts to woo voters ahead of the polls in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the state is making the top list for all kinds of crimes instead of development and tourism.

Addressing a rally in Amber Assembly constituency in Jaipur on Monday, Adityanath said, "The Rajasthan where five years ago steps were taken and events were organised to make development reach every village, poor, farmers, youth and women in the leadership of Vasundhara Raje, what happened to that Rajasthan in these five years that it didn't remain number 1 in development, tourism, and employment and is now number 1 in crime, anarchy and corruption."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also in Rajasthan for the poll campaign, accused the Congress Party of "corruption" and "appeasement politics," saying that dynasty politics is everything for them.

Appealing to people to vote for the BJP in the November 25 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, PM Modi, addressing an election rally in Pali, pointed out that the state needs a government that gives priority to development.

The PM said that Rajasthan will play a "very big" role in taking India to new heights in the 21st century. Continuing his attack against Congress, the prime minister said," Nothing is more important than corruption and familial politics for Congress. This party doesn't think of anything other than appeasement politics."

"Unfortunately, the development of the state was stalled under the five years of Congress rule," PM Modi alleged. The Prime Minister said the people of the state have "experienced" the "impact" of appeasement politics in the last five years of Congress rule.

"Today, we are working hard to become a developed nation. For this, a government that gives priority to development is needed in Rajasthan. Nothing is more important than corruption and familial politics for Congress. This party doesn't think of anything other than appeasement politics," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi added that under the Congress, the state has been dragged into conflicts. The mindset among people towards conflict and terrorism has increased in Rajasthan. Such unimaginable incidents of violence took place on this land.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3 along with the other four states: Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

