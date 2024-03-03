Azamgarh (Lucknow) [Uttar Pradesh], March 3 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Azamgarh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the city on Sunday afternoon to take stock of the preparation at the possible venue of the Prime Minister's public meeting at Manduri Airport.

After the inspection, the Chief Minister held a meeting with officials and directed them to ensure foolproof arrangements at the proposed program venue within the stipulated time.

He stated, "At Manduri Airport, permanent digital boards should be installed, showcasing One District One Products, including the famous Mubarakpur sarees and black pottery, as well as highlighting important places at the local level."

Furthermore, Yogi emphasized the need for prior arrangements for the inauguration of completed projects worth Rs 10 crores in the district as part of the upcoming program.

He stressed the importance of conducting a cleanliness campaign on an urgent basis throughout Azamgarh city and key locations. The entire urban area should be adorned with greenery through plantation, and adequate route diversions should be arranged to facilitate public movement during the event, he added. He also underscored convenient location of parking spaces near the proposed program venue.

CM Yogi said, "Parking areas should be established in sufficient areas to facilitate movement of vehicles and to avoid traffic jams. Considering the possibility of rain, ensure the installation of waterproof German hangar tents."

The Chief Minister said that arrangements should be made to provide lunch packets and water to the public at the proposed program venue. "Install large water jars instead of providing bottled water. Make arrangements for toilet facility for men and women, including mobile toilets", CM remarked.

Yogi further mentioned that a robust security system should be ensured, with continuous patrolling by police department officials, activating the public address system at the program venue for the general public. Through the public address system, necessary directions should be provided to the public.

Yogi added further that special attention should be given to the cleanliness of the city, its roads and parks while ensuring proper disposal of waste. Plastic bottles should not be seen on the roads at any cost. A campaign should be initiated to clean the entire city, and greenery should be enhanced by planting trees at various locations in the city, he said.

During this visit, MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' and party officials welcomed the Chief Minister.

MP Azamgarh Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', IG Varanasi Zone, District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj, Superintendent of Police Azamgarh, Mau, Airport Authority Officer, PWD, Transport Department officials and public representatives were present during the meeting.

After the inspection, the Chief Minister reached the residence of late Dr Kanhaiya Singh, former Chairman of Municipality Azamgarh and senior litterateur of the district, and conveyed his condolences to his family members. (ANI)

