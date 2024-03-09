Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] March 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned officials against any laxity, or negligence in resolving people's issues, emphasizing that addressing the problems of people and ensuring their prompt, transparent and satisfactory disposal is the priority of his government, an official statement said on Saturday.

CM Yogi issued these instructions to officials while hearing the problems of around 500 people at the Janata Darshan held outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath temple complex.

Referring people's applications to the concerned authorities, he gave instructions for prompt disposal of all their issues. He assured people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure, underscoring the government's determination to solve the problems of every victim.

Furthermore, CM Yogi instructed officials to take strict legal action against those bullying the poor and encroaching on people's lands illegally, the release said.

To those seeking financial aid for treatment, CM Yogi pledged the complete government's support. He forwarded their applications to the concerned officials and directed them to expedite the cost estimation process and submit it to the government at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to resolve matters related to revenue and police with complete transparency and impartiality, emphasizing that no injustice to anyone should be tolerated. Every individual affected should be assisted with compassion and sensitivity, the release stated. (ANI)

