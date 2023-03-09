New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Holi by two men over the issue of sitting on a cart outside a shop in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Vikas Chandra, worked as an attendant at a CNG petrol pump, they said.

According to police, around 4 pm Vikas went to a nearby shop to purchase some articles and sat on a cart while he waited.

Two men, Karan and Arjun, from a nearby slum area, objected to his sitting on the cart and asked him to get up. When he refused, the two rained blows on him and also kicked him, police said.

Vikas was taken in an unconscious state to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and both accused were arrested, police said.

