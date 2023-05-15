Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) A coach of the double-decker train from Chennai to Bengaluru derailed at Bisanattam on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border, near Bangarpet in Kolar district on Monday, Railway authorities said.

However, none of the passengers were injured. Train services were also not affected.

"At about 11:30 AM today, one pair of wheels of a coach (second from rear) of Train No 22625 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express derailed at Bisanattam station, (about 20 km from Bangarapet). The train was coming from Chennai to Bengaluru,” South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement.

It added that immediately senior officers of Bengaluru Division rushed to the spot on an Accident Relief Train (ART) for restoration.

“The front portion, that is the unaffected portion of the train, left for Bangarapet with all passengers. Passengers of the derailed coach, that is C1, have been 'adjusted' in coach no C2, C3 and C4,” the statement further read.

According to SWR, restoration work is on and help desks have been set up at Bengaluru City Railway Station, Bengaluru Cantonment and Bangarpet stations for the convenience of passengers and the public.

