New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) With the University Grants Commission making CUET mandatory for admission to all central universities, several coaching centres have started witnessing a surge in students' enrolment for the preparation of the entrance test for undergraduate courses.

Last month, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the central universities will have to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes from the 2022-23 session. Later, he had claimed that the entrance test will not give a push to a coaching culture.

AaptPrep CUET coaching, which has been providing coaching for CUCET since 2010, said that the enrolment has increased in the past few days.

Notably, the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) was launched way back in 2010, but only a few central universities had adopted it.

"We have at present around 8,000 students who are enrolled for CUET coaching at our centres all over India. Around 5,000 students have enrolled recently in the wake of the UGC announcement," said Sobhika Sharma, an admission counsellor at AaptPrep.

AaptPrep has 40 coaching centres across the country and all centres have witnessed a surge in enrolment, said Sharma.

"Earlier CUCET was adopted by a few universities. But now to get admission in any esteemed university, students will need to clear the CUET first. We have witnessed a manifold increase in the number of enquiries as well as enrolment in the past few days," she added.

Vijay Kumar, founder of the Ghaziabad-based Academica, said that enrolment for the CUET coaching and enquiries about the same have increased suddenly.

"We used to have a single batch earlier for CUCET preparations. Now, we are holding two batches for CUET coaching. This is expected to surge in the coming days," he said.

Meanwhile, several coaching centres, which were not providing coaching for CUET earlier, have also started or are in the process of providing coaching for the test in the wake of increasing demand.

For instance, coaching centres such as KD Campus and Success Mantra have started providing coaching for CUET.

Mayank, a student counsellor at KD Campus, said that the institute will be starting a new batch later this month for CUET.

"As the time is limited with the exams in July, we will be scheduling classes in such a way to cover the entire syllabus," Mayank said.

Similarly, Success Mantra has decided to start a new batch for CUET, an official at the coaching centre said.

The CUET will have three parts: compulsory language, 27 subject domains, and general test on quantitative reasoning, logical and analytical reasoning, numerical ability, and general knowledge and current affairs. All questions across sections will consider Class 12 level as the benchmark.

