Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday directed the officers of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) to work for achieving the production target of 50 MT during the current fiscal to meet the energy requirement of the country, a statement said.

In 2021-22, ECL produced 45 million tonnes (MT) of coal.

Also Read | Rajasthan Has Emerged As Model State for Public Welfare Schemes, Says CM Ashok Gehlot.

On the second day of his two-day visit to the ECL areas, Joshi inaugurated several infrastructure projects that would help increase coal-loading capacity and control the pollution caused by coal production and dispatch, the statement said.

Joshi also visited the View Point of Sonepur Bazari opencast project. He inspected the project and held a review meeting with officials.

Also Read | SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 65 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The minister also visited the underground coal mine in Jhanjhara, about 225 metres deep. At an annual production capacity of 3.5 MT, it is the most coal-producing underground mine in India, the statement said.

Joshi is the first coal minister to visit the mine. There, he interacted with coal mine workers, besides inaugurating the Jhanjhara expansion project, raising its capacity to 5 MT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)