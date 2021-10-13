New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Coal-based electricity generation capacity under outage (not generating) due to shortage of the dry fuel came down to 6 GW on Wednesday from 11 GW on Tuesday, the power ministry said.

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) reported that the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks has reduced from 11 GW on 12th October to 6 GW on 13th October, the ministry said.

Also Read | Wipro's Consolidated Year-on-Year Net Profit Grows by 18.9% for Second Quarter of FY22.

Earlier in the day, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants crossed 2 million tonne on Tuesday and dispatch of the dry fuel is being enhanced to the plants.

Various power plants in different parts of the country are grappling with fuel shortages and efforts are being made to increase fuel supplies.

Also Read | AP Ed. CET 2021 Results Declared By Andhra University At sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)