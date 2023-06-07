Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) The pantograph of the engine of Coalfield Express broke soon after leaving Howrah for Dhanbad on Wednesday evening, detaining the train for one-and-a-half hours, an Eastern Railway official said here.

Movement of other trains during the period remained unaffected as they were diverted through other lines, the official said.

Also Read | Another Train Accident in Odisha: Seven Workers Killed, Four Injure Near Jajpur-Keonjar Road Station After Parked Bogies of Goods Train Rolls Down Due to Thunderstorms.

The 12339 Howrah-Dhanbad Coalfield Express came to a halt at Bamangachi at 5.32 pm after the pantograph of the engine broke, parting the overhead wire, the ER official said.

After repairs and restoration of overhead power, the train left for its destination at 7pm, he said.

Also Read | Congress Declares Expenditure of Rs 130 Crore on Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Polls; BJP Spent Rs 49 Crore on Himachal Pradesh Elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)