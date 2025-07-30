Manipur [India], July 30 (ANI): General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), undertook a day-long visit to Manipur to review the prevailing security situation and operational readiness of Assam Rifles and Army formations deployed in the state on Wednesday.

The visit underlined the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to stability and development in the region.

During his visit, the COAS was briefed on ground conditions and ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security. He reviewed the operational preparedness of troops and lauded their high standards of professionalism, resilience and dedication under challenging circumstances.

General Dwivedi also called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed matters pertaining to security and development. The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts between the civil administration and armed forces in fostering peace and progress in the region.

The COAS will later witness a match of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Stadium, marking the tournament's return to Imphal after two years. The ceremony preceding the match will feature a vibrant cultural programme and military displays, showcasing Manipur's rich heritage and the pride of the Armed Forces.

The COAS will interact with players and officials of the local favourites NEROCA FC and TRAU FC before the Group F match. The evening will also feature aerial and ground displays by Army Aviation, Special Forces skydivers, pipe and symphony bands and traditional performances, reflecting a celebration of youth, sports, and unity.

The visit of General Dwivedi reaffirmed the Indian Army's enduring role in fostering peace, encouraging youth engagement through sports and supporting military-civil synergy for holistic development in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, visited the General Area of Dachigam in Kashmir to commend troops for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded Operation Mahadev.

According to a release, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma complimented and felicitated troops for their resilient action, as also the swift and successful execution of Operation Mahadev in Lidwas on Jul 28, where three hardcore terrorists were neutralised. (ANI)

