New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi and other officials of the Indian Army paid homage to Agniveer Murali Naik, who lost his life in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor.

Murali Naik was gravely injured during heavy shelling from the Pakistani side along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 8. Despite immediate medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on May 9.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI)-Indian Army said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy pay homage to the unwavering courage of #Braveheart Agniveer Murlinaik who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during OPERATION SINDOOR."

"His indomitable valour will forever be etched in our hearts. The Indian Army stands resolutely with his family in this hour of grief," the post stated.

Earlier, the White Knight Corps, in a post on X, paid tribute to AgniVeer Naik, who was killed during Operation Sindoor.

The Corps stated, "GOC and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute AgniVeer Mood Muralinaik, who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. His courage and dedication to duty remain etched in our memory. We continue to stand with the bereaved family."

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national. It marked a decisive moment in India's defence strategy, as the Indian Army launched a series of successful strikes against Pakistan's forward posts and terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also honoured the soldier's heroism and expressed his condolences on the young jawan's death in Ananthapuram district.

According to an official release from the TDP, CM Naidu spoke with Murali's parents, Jyotibai and Ram Naik, and offered the state government's support.CM Naidu highlighted Murali Naik's invaluable service to the army over the past two years and praised his dedication to his country, calling on the public to unite in patriotism and honour the fallen soldier's sacrifice. (ANI)

