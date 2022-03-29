Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI): A Sri Lankan fisherman and his boat was apprehended on charges of illegal fishing in Indian waters, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific inputs, ICG Ship 'Rani Abakka' apprehended the fishing boat along with one crew while patrolling off Point Calimere in the Bay of Bengal.

The ICG Ship observed suspicious movement of the boat which was fishing in Indian waters off the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) violating the Maritime Zone of India Act, 1981.

The boat along with the crew was apprehended and handed over to Coastal Security Group for further investigation, the release added.

This is third such incident this month.

