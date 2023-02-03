New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman, wife of an Indian Coast Guard commandant, allegedly hanged herself at her residence in south Delhi's East Kidwai Nagar area on Friday, police said.

At 5.03 pm on Friday, police received a PCR call in which the caller said that his mother has died by suicide. When police reached the spot, the 14-year-old boy told them that his mother, Anjana Rana, hanged herself from a ceiling fan, a senior police officer said.

He and his elder brother brought down their mother after cutting the saree from which she was hanging from the ceiling fan. He said his father Vivek Rana came from office and took his mother to hospital with his elder brother, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

His father is said to be a commandant in the Indian Coast Guard and posted at the ICG headquarters in Delhi, police said.

A crime team inspected the spot. A suicide note found in the room blamed nobody for the incident, they added.

