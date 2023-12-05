Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 5 (ANI): As Chennai is reeling under heavy floods due to the rains brought by cyclone Michaung, another corporation of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, sent 12 motors with 41 HP capacity to the flood-ravaged city to flush out the waters.

The corporation has procured the motors from the city's motor manufacturers. The motors can flush out 4 lakh litres of water per hour. Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Siva Guru Prabakarn has also left for Chennai to join the flood relief operation. The officials said that the Corporation is also taking steps to send more such motors to Chennai for flood relief operations.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday that the Tamil Nadu government is much more prepared to deal with heavy rain triggered by cyclone Michaung than in 2015, when incessant rain caused flooding in Chennai, causing heavy loss of property and human lives.

"In the last two days, we had more than 33 centimetres of rainfall which is much more than what we had in 2015, but the government was prepared. Many people have been evacuated and moved to shelters," Kanimozhi told ANI.

In the heavy rain triggered by the cyclone in the last two days, the city has come to a standstill as roads are flooded, traffic is disrupted, and losses of property and lives happened.

"Around 411 shelters have been already prepared...Water has also been pumped out of most of the areas and power has also been restored in more than 60-70 per cent of the houses," Kanimozhi said.Eight people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed in Chennai as heavy rain pounded the city. (ANI)

