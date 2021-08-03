New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday disclosed that at present its collegium was already considering the names for making recommendations for appointment of judges for the high court and it will hear on September 30 a plea in this regard.

“At present, the meeting of the collegium is going on. There is no reason to say anything when the meeting of the collegium is going on for finalising the names,” said a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

The bench was hearing the petition that the high court was working at a strength that was lessor than its sanctioned capacity, which had several “negative impact” on the citizens, the economy and the case load.

The petition filed by Rakesh Kumar Gupta has claimed that high court has “more than sufficient” physical infrastructure and employees to function with its sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

“Maximum working judges strength was 42 Judges (87.5 per cent) from April 17, 2013 to May 31, 2013, thereafter it reduces gradually. From June 30, 2014, it never crosses the limit of 67 per cent. After December 4, 2019, utilisation remain below 59 per cent and now at 50 per cent,” it added.

“Justice delayed has negative impact on whole economy, not on just litigants. Delayed justice promotes corruption, crony capitalisation and denial of justice to weaker section. The final result is that the growth of country reduces.,” the petition reads.

The petitioner submitted that more recommendations on the appointment of judges be sent by the high court collegium to achieve their maximum capacity in the next six months.

The petition said that “full records for rejection of seniority list on merit” be sent to the Supreme Court.

According to Delhi High Court website, the present strength of judges is 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)