Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that all District Magistrates will meet their teams and the Chief Minister's Office twice a day, according to Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, home Avnish Kumar Awasthi.

According to Awasthi, the morning meeting will be held in the hospital, and the evening meeting will be conducted in the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Services Should Be Resumed on Trial Basis, Hope Centre Will Take Decision Soon, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference here he said, "The number of containment zones in the state has now increased to 14,453. About 13,45,000 houses have been identified in these containment zones where 78 lakh people live."

Divulging further, Awasthi said, instructions have been given to pay special attention to Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | BJP Youth Leader Soubhik Mukherjee’s Body Found Hanging at His Home in West Bengal’s Hooghly District.

Meanwhile, A total of 5,423 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 49,242 in the state.

According to state principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad, there are 1,35,613 recoveries while 2,926 people have died in the state so far. The recovery rate has increased to 72.21 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)