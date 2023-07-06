Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to come clean on the issue of providing housing for homeless families in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday had said the administration has started providing 150 square yard plots to landless families for the construction of their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

However, major political parties in the Union Territory have criticised the governor administration's move, saying there is "lack of transparency" in the housing for homeless scheme.

"The move is being considered another assault on J-K after downgrading it into two UTs. People are feeling threatened and apprehensive about their future given the misadventure and unexpected decisions of the BJP government from time to time," Mir said in a statement here.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president said the administration should act in a responsible manner and explain as to who were the homeless families and how they have been categorised.

The aspirations of the people must be taken into consideration before moving ahead on this count, he said.

"We believe this policy has made people more restless because they are feeling that the move is another assault on J-K. The government must act in a responsible manner and avoid any further confrontation in J-K," Mir added.

He said there will be no compromises on rights, urges and aspirations of the people in J-K, "who are the victims of BJP's vindictive policies".

